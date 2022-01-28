The world of entertainment has been very exciting today and we bring you a wrap of all the trending entertainment news of the day. From revealing how she was replaced in the film by the hero's insecure girlfriend to reports of 's costar Saiee Manjrekar dating a big shot producer's son, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today that you shouldn't miss. Also Read - Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar wedding: Alia Bhatt congratulates the newlyweds – Check out her post

Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar wedding: congratulates the newlyweds – Check out her post

Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to write a sweet note for Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar. She shared a picture from their wedding mandap.

HOT Scoop: Is Salman Khan's heroine Saiee Manjrekar DATING this big shot producer's son? [EXCLUSIVE]

Saiee Manjrekar who is enjoying the newfound fame is right now very much in LOVE and is dating this big-shot producer's son.

and look deep in love in first look of their untitled next – see pic

Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram to share the first look of his next with Sara Ali Khan. Both are looking into each other's eyes. The film is being directed by Luka Chuppi fame Laxman Utekar.

health update: Veteran singer off ventilator as a trial; family issues statement – read here

Lata Mangeshkar who is also known as the Nightangle of India is recovering in ICU at Breach Candy hospital after she tested positive for Coronavirus.

Sam Bahadur BIG UPDATE: Vicky Kaushal war biopic on Sam Manekshaw expected to release on this date; another Uri on the cards? [EXCLUSIVE]

The excitement for Sam Bahadur, a biopic on India's most decorated soldier, Field Marshal Sam Maneksahw, is already quite high as it reunites with his Raazi Director, .

Raveena Tandon REVEALS being replaced in films because the hero's girlfriend was INSECURE of her!

Raveena Tandon was one of the successful actresses of her time. She was a hit pair with , and too. The actress has come a long way, she had no backing in the industry and she has made it on her own.