Trending Entertainment News Today: Raveena Tandon WARNED Farah Khan to not spoil her Tip Tip Barsa Paani song; Kabir Khan blames Covid-19 for 83's poor performance and more

From Raveena Tandon revealing she warned Farah Khan to not spoil her Tip Tip Barsa Paani song to Kabir Khan blaming Covid-19 for 83's poor performance, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today that you shouldn't miss.