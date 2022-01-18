The world of entertainment has been very exciting today and we bring you a wrap of all the trending entertainment news of the day. From revealing she warned to not spoil her Tip Tip Barsa Paani song to Kabir Khan blaming Covid-19 for 83's poor performance, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today that you shouldn't miss. Also Read - Kriti Sanon RECALLS being body-shamed multiple times: 'Someone asked me to make my waist a little more in'

Kriti Sanon recently opened up about getting unsolicited advises from people asking her to undergo changes for her lips, her smile or her waist.

' is my big brother,' says Kamaal R Khan aka KRK over his scandalous tweets months after defamation suit

In order to mend his ties, Kamaal R Khan aka KRK has called Salman Khan his big brother and adding that there have just been some misunderstandings between them.

83 box office collection: Kabir Khan expresses disappointment over the poor performance of the starrer; blames COVID-19

Kabir Khan is very disappointed with 83 not doing well at the box office and the filmmaker blamed it at the third wave.

RIP Pandit Birju Maharaj: pens heartfelt post for her 'guru and friend'

Pandit Birju Maharaj and Madhuri Dixit had worked together in songs like Kaahe Chhed Mohe (Devdas) and Jagaave Saari Raina (Dedh Ishqiya).

Raveena Tandon WARNED Farah Khan to not spoil her 'Tip Tip Barsa' song – here's what she said

In the latest appearance on , Farah Khan revealed that ever since Raveena Tandon came to know that she is choreographing the song, she got calls from her saying that she shouldn't mess up the song.

