The world of entertainment has been very exciting today and we bring you a wrap of all the trending entertainment news of the day. From the secret behind Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad's much-hyped dinner date to Urmila Matondkar opening up about her acting being written off as sex appeal, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today that you shouldn't miss. Also Read - From Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt – 9 B-town actresses whose wardrobe malfunctions grabbed headlines
Revealed: The real reason behind Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad's much-hyped dinner date
While many reports claimed that Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad were dating and even holidayed together in Goa, the real reason behind their much-hyped dinner date seems quite different. Read the full story here. Also Read - Revealed: The real reason behind Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad's much-hyped dinner date
Kunal Kapoor and Naina Bachchan become parents to a baby boy; Abhishek-Shweta, Hrithik Roshan and others shower them with love
Kunal Kapoor and his wife Naina Bachchan have been blessed with a baby boy on Monday. The actor took to Instagram to announce the birth of his first child on social media. Read the full story here. Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: Deepika Padukone's charm makes Kapil Sharma forget his dialogues; she teases, 'Script bhul gaye?'
Urfi Javed gets schooled for laughing and not reacting to a man who forcibly touched her to click a selfie – watch video
Urfi Javed was visibly taken aback by the man who tried to invade her private space. But netizens were not happy with Urfi having a good laugh over the fiasco. Read the full story here.
Gehraiyaan: Is Deepika Padukone's cryptic post a befitting reply to Freddy Birdy who targeted her tiny clothes?
Freddy Birdy had taken a dig at Deepika Padukone's clothes that she is wearing for Gehraiyaan promotions. Read the full story here.
Urmila Matondkar REVEALS how she was treated after Rangeela's success; says, 'People said that everything I did was about sex-appeal'
Urmila Matondkar revealed that she didn't get credit for her acting chops and was written off as just being cast for sex appeal in Ram Gopal Varma's Rangeela. Aamir Khan and Jackie Shroff starrer Rangeela was a huge hit. Read the full story here.
