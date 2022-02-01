The world of entertainment has been very exciting today and we bring you a wrap of all the trending entertainment news of the day. From the secret behind and 's much-hyped dinner date to opening up about her acting being written off as sex appeal, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today that you shouldn't miss. Also Read - From Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt – 9 B-town actresses whose wardrobe malfunctions grabbed headlines

Revealed: The real reason behind Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad's much-hyped dinner date

While many reports claimed that Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad were dating and even holidayed together in Goa, the real reason behind their much-hyped dinner date seems quite different.

and Naina Bachchan become parents to a baby boy; Abhishek-Shweta, Hrithik Roshan and others shower them with love

Kunal Kapoor and his wife Naina Bachchan have been blessed with a baby boy on Monday. The actor took to Instagram to announce the birth of his first child on social media.

Urfi Javed gets schooled for laughing and not reacting to a man who forcibly touched her to click a selfie – watch video

Urfi Javed was visibly taken aback by the man who tried to invade her private space. But netizens were not happy with Urfi having a good laugh over the fiasco.

Gehraiyaan: Is 's cryptic post a befitting reply to Freddy Birdy who targeted her tiny clothes?

Freddy Birdy had taken a dig at Deepika Padukone's clothes that she is wearing for Gehraiyaan promotions.

Urmila Matondkar REVEALS how she was treated after Rangeela's success; says, 'People said that everything I did was about sex-appeal'

Urmila Matondkar revealed that she didn't get credit for her acting chops and was written off as just being cast for sex appeal in 's Rangeela. and starrer Rangeela was a huge hit.