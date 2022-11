The entertainment world has been trending for various reasons all day long. From and becoming proud parents to their baby girl to the real reason about and being revealed, here are the top trending entertainment news today.

Akshay Kumar breaks silence on

Akshay Kumar finally opened up about not doing Hera Pheri 3 and getting replaced by Kartik Aaryan. He said that he was not satisfied with the film's storyline, script and other aspects of the film.

stopped by customs officials

Shah Rukh Khan was stopped by the Mumbai airport officials after he returned from Sharjah. He was asked to pay a penalty of over Rs 6 lakh to custom duty for carrying expensive watches with him while travelling in his chartered plane.

Real reason why Kartik replaced Akshay

According to the reports, Akshay Kumar had quoted Rs 90 crore for the film plus some additional share of profits while Kartik was ready to do the film for Rs 30 crore. The film's producer had no choice but to go ahead with Kartik instead of Akshay.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover welcome a baby girl

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have become proud parents to a baby girl. The couple took to social media to share the news with their fans and well-wishers. They also revealed the name of the baby daughter.

Why Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik haven't broken silence on divorce

Reports of Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik's divorce have shocked their fans to the core. Their close friend revealed that the two are officially divorced. The real reason behind their silence has now been revealed.