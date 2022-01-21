The world of entertainment has been very exciting today and we bring you a wrap of all the trending entertainment news of the day. From Remo D'Souza's brother-in-law Jason Watkins being found dead at his residence to Urvashi Rautela trolling cricketer Rishabh Pant's fan on social media, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today that you shouldn't miss. Also Read - From Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif to Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul – 10 celebs who never made their relationship official but gave major couple vibes
Remo D'Souza's brother-in-law Jason Watkins found dead at his residence; sister Lizelle D'Souza says, 'I will never forgive u'
Choreographer-filmmaker Remo D'Souza's brother-in-law Jason Watkins was reportedly found dead at his residence in Millat Nagar. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Deepika Padukone steals the show in Gehraiyaan trailer, Rocket Boys trailer intrigues audience and more
Gehraiyaan Trailer: Deepika Padukone gets a big thumbs up; ‘All complicated, messed up and solid,’ say fans – see Twitter reactions
Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Dhairya Karwa, Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur star in Gehraiyaan. The trailer is getting a good response from fans.
Rakul Preet Singh drops her ‘sitting pretty pose’; boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani can’t stop himself from reacting
In October last year, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani had made their relationship official on Rakul's birthday. They keep giving us couple goals every now and then.
Athiya Shetty caught conceptualising KL Rahul’s photoshoot; ‘Kab shaadi karoge?’ ask fans
Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are rumoured to be in a relationship. They are often seen together.
Urvashi Rautela trolls Rishabh Pant's fan; netizens call it 'EPIC'
Urvashi Rautela gives a meme-worthy reply to a troll who tries to rile her after Rishabh Pant scores a century in the third test against South Africa in Cape Town
