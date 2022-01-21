The world of entertainment has been very exciting today and we bring you a wrap of all the trending entertainment news of the day. From Remo D'Souza's brother-in-law Jason Watkins being found dead at his residence to trolling cricketer Rishabh Pant's fan on social media, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today that you shouldn't miss. Also Read - From Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif to Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul – 10 celebs who never made their relationship official but gave major couple vibes

Remo D'Souza's brother-in-law Jason Watkins found dead at his residence; sister Lizelle D'Souza says, 'I will never forgive u'

Choreographer-filmmaker Remo D'Souza's brother-in-law Jason Watkins was reportedly found dead at his residence in Millat Nagar.

Gehraiyaan Trailer: gets a big thumbs up; ‘All complicated, messed up and solid,’ say fans – see Twitter reactions

Deepika Padukone, , Siddhant Chaturvedi, Dhairya Karwa, and Rajat Kapur star in Gehraiyaan. The trailer is getting a good response from fans.

drops her ‘sitting pretty pose’; boyfriend can’t stop himself from reacting

In October last year, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani had made their relationship official on Rakul's birthday. They keep giving us couple goals every now and then.

Athiya Shetty caught conceptualising KL Rahul’s photoshoot; ‘Kab shaadi karoge?’ ask fans

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are rumoured to be in a relationship. They are often seen together.

Urvashi Rautela trolls Rishabh Pant's fan; netizens call it 'EPIC'

Urvashi Rautela gives a meme-worthy reply to a troll who tries to rile her after Rishabh Pant scores a century in the third test against South Africa in Cape Town

