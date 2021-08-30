Trending Entertainment News Today: Reports of Samantha Akkineni-Naga Chaitanya's marriage on the rocks, Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan's The Immortal Ashwatthama being shelved and more

From Samantha Akkineni responding to the rumours of her marriage with Naga Chaitanya being on the rocks to Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's The Immortal Ashwatthama getting shelved, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today.