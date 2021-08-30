It is time to walk you through the trending entertainment news of the day. From Samantha Akkineni responding to the rumours of her marriage with being on the rocks to and 's The Immortal Ashwatthama getting shelved, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today. Also Read - #Tokyo2020: Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan and other celebs congratulate Bhavina Patel for becoming the first Indian para-paddler to win silver medal

walks out of Ayyappanum Koshiyum Hindi remake costarring ? Here's what we know

Post the success of and Dostana, Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham were set to reunite for the Hindi remake of Malayalam hit Ayyappanum Koshiyum, which featured and in pivotal roles. While the Mission Mangal director Jagan Shakti had come on board to wield the megaphone for this venture, the latest reports suggest that Junior Bachchan has took an exit from the project. Also Read - Abhishek Bachchan walks out of Ayyappanum Koshiyum Hindi remake costarring John Abraham? Here's what we know

The Immortal Ashwatthama: Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan's modern-day mythology suffers Rs 30 crore before finally getting SHELVED?

The Immortal Ashwatthama was the second collaboration between Vicky Kaushal, director Aditya Dhar and producer after Uri: The Surgical Strike, which collected over Rs 245 crore and was one of the biggest blockbusters of 2019.

Are Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya heading for a divorce? The Family Man 2 actress RESPONDS

Ever since Samantha Akkineni removed her surname Akkineni from her Twitter and Instagram accounts, fans started speculating that The Family Man 2 actress' marriage with Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya has hit rock bottom.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11's Vishal Aditya Singh hints 'nikaah hogi' with co-contestant Sana Makbul; ‘momma’ reacts to their dinner date

Vishal Aditya Singh said 'nikaah hogi' with Sana Maqbul after the two were spotted on a dinner date on Friday night.

