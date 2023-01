Fans of RRR maker SS Rajamouli were happy to see him with God of films, Steven Spielberg. MM Keeravani also shared pics and said he was fan of Naatu Naatu. Shah Rukh Khan gathered in large numbers to see the Pathaan trailer being unveiled on the Burj Khalifa...

RRR maker SS Rajamouli meets 'God' Steven Spielberg

Oscar voting has started in full swing. Universal Studios threw a party for The Fables Men and other movies at the Sunset Tower. SS Rajamouli and music composer MM Keeravani met Steven Spielberg. The filmmaker shared pics of meeting his 'God' on social media. It seems the Jaws director told them that he is a fan of Naatu Naatu. SS Rajamouli wrote to Instagram, "I just met God."

Read More: RRR Mania: SS Rajamouli, MM Keeravani's fan boy moment with 'God' Steven Spielberg goes viral; latter joins Naatu Naatu fan club [View Pics]

Urfi Javed files complaint on Chitra Wagh

Urfi Javed was called for questioning by the Andheri Police today. This has happened after Chitra Wagh filed a complaint on how she has outraged public decency with her risque choice of clothes. Urfi Javed has also complained that she felt suicidal after the constant threats and legal proceedings.

Bigg Boss 16: Karan Johar to take over hosting duties from Salman

Bigg Boss 16 makers are very happy with the TRPs. There are rumours of one more extension. It is being said that Karan Johar will take over hosting for Weekend Ka Vaar for four weeks, and Salman Khan will come back for the finale of the show. Karan Johar was the host of Bigg Boss OTT.

Read More: Bigg Boss 16: Karan Johar to take over hosting duties as Salman Khan's contract comes to an end? Here's what we know

Pathaan Trailer is unveiled on Burj Khalifa

Shah Rukh Khan was in Dubai to unveil the trailer of Pathaan on Burj Khalifa. A huge number of people gathered there to catch a glimpse of the superstar. Shah Rukh Khan is at Reel cinemas in Dubai mall. The actor also danced on the song Jhoome Re Pathaan.

Badshah @iamsrk is at Reel Cinemas, Dubai Mall to promote Pathaan today ! 10 DAYS FOR PATHAAN #PathaanTrailerOnBurjKhalifa pic.twitter.com/R9lxGmOhuj — Shah Rukh Khan Fc - Pune ( SRK Fc Pune ) (@SRKFC_PUNE) January 14, 2023

Sonam Kapoor gets trolled by netizens

Sonam Kapoor has been trolled by netizens as a video a man helping her with her slippers is doing the rounds. Netizens said it looked bad that she could not fetch her chappals herself.

Read More: Sonam Kapoor gets slammed by netizens after staff fetches her slippers to wear after yoga class; call her, 'Real nepo kid'