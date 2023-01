Here's a roundup of all the top updates of the day. The newsmaker today remained to be SS Rajamouli's film RRR. The song Naatu Naatu managed to bag an Oscar 2023 nomination. Secondly, the craze for Pathaan remained to rule the headlines with its early movie reviews. From the world of Television, Bigg Boss 16 took up space in the news circuit as it is the day of nomination. So without any further ado, here's looking at all the top news and updates from the world of showbiz. Also Read - Kabzaa: Kannada Film Industry all set to unleash KGF, Kantara like magic again; all you need to know about the upcoming new movie

RRR goes to Oscars 2023

Today was the big day as SS Rajamouli's film RRR managed to bag an Oscar nomination. The song Naatu Naatu starring and Jr NTR has been nominated in the Best Original Song category.

WE CREATED HISTORY!! ?? Proud and privileged to share that #NaatuNaatu has been nominated for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards. #Oscars #RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/qzWBiotjSe — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) January 24, 2023

Pathaan early movie reviews OUT

, and starrer Pathaan is going to release tomorrow and early movie reviews are out already. The film is being termed as the 'finest action film of the decade.' The reviews have made fans' wait even more difficult.

Review #Pathaan. This is a movie for all #ShahRukhKhan fans and from his introduction scene to the climax... he is ROCK SOLID in all those scenes !! The intensity that you get to see in his eyes is amazing. Engaging Action Thriller with Terrific Climax. BLOCKBUSTER. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ pic.twitter.com/gt3StDIoK0 — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) January 24, 2023

Bigg Boss 16 nominations

Today is the day for Bigg Boss 16 nomintions. As per the promos, it seems Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot and others are among the target of the housemates. Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary even get into a massive fight. Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta nominate each other.

Bholaa Official teaser takes social media by storm

Today, the teaser of and Tabu starrer Bholaa was unvieled by the makers. The powerful performances by the stars and gripping scenes out a thumbs up from the audience.

pens the sweetest note for Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul tied the knot yesterday. An emotional father, Suniel Shetty took to his Instagram account today to pen the sweetest note. He blessed the happy couple.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suniel Shetty (@suniel.shetty)

is back on Twitter

After a gap of 2 years, Kangana Ranaut is back on Twitter. Her account was suspended in 2021. Today, she marked her return and even shared a BTS video of her upcoming film Emergency.