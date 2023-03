History was created for India at the 95th Academy Awards. We won the Oscar for Best Original Song for RRR's Naatu Naatu, and Elephant Whisperers won for Best Documentary. Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya are reportedly coming together once again. Here is a complete lowdown... Also Read - Oscars 2023: RRR star Ram Charan fixes Upasana Kamineni's makeup in adorable video; gives glimpse of small temple

Oscars 2023: RRR wins award for Best Original Song

RRR has won the Oscar for Best Original Song at the Academy Awards. SS Rajamouli, MM Keeravani and Ram Charan attended with their wives while Jr NTR came solo. Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj performed live on the Oscars 2023 stage. MM Keeravani sang a song of the Carpentars. Chandrabose went with him on the stage. Also Read - Oscars 2023: Naatu Naatu and Everything Everywhere All at Once sweep the Awards; Full List of Winners [Watch Video]

Read More: Oscars 2023: SS Rajamouli breaks down and hugs wife and sister-in-law after Naatu Naatu wins the Best Original Song award Also Read - Oscars 2023: The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri reacts on RRR song Naatu Naatu win

Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya's Prem Ki Shaadi to clash with Ajay Devgn-Rohit Shetty's Singham Again

It is being said that Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya will come together for Prem Ki Shaadi. The shoot for the family entertainer will start in November 2023. They aiming to release it in Diwali 2024.

Read More: Singham Again: Deepika Padukone joins Ajay Devgn starrer; Rohit Shetty’s copverse eyes Diwali 2024 release

Hera Pheri 3: Sanjay Dutt to join the cast of the comic caper

It has been confirmed that Sanjay Dutt is going to join to be a part of Heri Pheri 3. The film has recently gone on floors with the original cast. Farhad Samji is going to direct the film.

Read More: Hera Pheri 3: Sanjay Dutt to join the third part of the comedy classic, confirms Suniel Shetty

Oscars 2023: Kangana Ranaut showers praise on Deepika Padukone

After saying a lot of disparaging things about Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut shocked everyone when she praised her for being so composed on the stage of Oscars 2023.

Read More: Oscars 2023: Kangana Ranaut gives a huge shoutout to Deepika Padukone for her speech for Naatu Naatu; says ‘it’s not easy to stand there’, calls her graceful

Urfi Javed's Dooriyan music video out now

Urfi Javed has featured in a new music video Dooriyan. The song has been sung by Shibani Kashyap and lyrics are by Harpreet Singh. Urfi Javed is looking stunning in the song.



This was a round up of the entertainment news of the day!