The world of entertainment has been very exciting today and we bring you a wrap of all the trending Bollywood news of the day. From Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan getting trolled for omitting and her kids and Ibrahim Ali Khan from Pataudi mums and babies to testing positive for Covid-19, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today.

Raju Srivastava Health Update: Star comedian still in ICU

Raju Srivastava Health Update: The star comedian is still on the ventilator; here is when people hope that he will regain consciousness. Check out full story here.

Saba Ali Khan trolled for not adding Amrita Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim in Pataudi mums and babies picture

Saba Ali Khan gets trolled by netizens for not adding pics of Amrita Singh, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan in a family collage video; fans ask isn't Amrita too a great parent. Check out full story here.

Advertisement

: Ranbir Kapoor-Vaani Kapoor starrer gets massively trolled after OTT release, netizens point out a BIG goof-up

Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor starrer Shamshera released on OTT recently, and the movie is being trolled for a BIG goof-up. Check out full story here.

New mommy on raising her child in India

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and her businessman husband Anand Ahuja were blessed with a baby boy on August 20. She recently said that there will be privacy issues to raise her child in India than London. However, she and her husband are yet to decide. Check out full story here.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul wedding: reveals when the duo will get married

Suniel Shetty has broken his silence on the rumour about his daughter Athiya Shetty's wedding with KL Rahul. The two made their relationship official last year. Check out full story here.

Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for Covid-19 for the second time

Amitabh Bachchan has tested positive for Covid-19 for the second time. He took to Twitter to share an update on his health condition and also asked those who came in contact with him to get tested. Check out full story here.