From admitting to knowing Lawrence Bishnoi who took responsibility for Sidhu Moose Wala's murder to getting curious to see ' reaction to Laal Singh Chaddha, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today.

Malaika Arora reveals son Arhaan's reaction after her brutal car accident

On April 2, Malaika Arora had met with a brutal accident. She recalled her son Arhaan, who is currently studying in the US, was howling on the phone and didn't believe anyone.

Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan is very curious to know Tom Hanks' reaction

While the trailer of Laal Singh Chaddha has received mixed response from audience, Aamir Khan wants to know how Tom Hanks would react to the Hindi remake of his 1994 Hollywood classic, .

REVEALS she never wanted to be an actress

Kajol who is one of the most successful and loved actresses in Bollywood reveals that she never wanted to be an actress and enter Bollywood; the reason will leave you shocked and how. Check out full story here.

Salman Khan admits he knows Lawrence Bishnoi

Salman Khan also seems to have told the cops in his statement recorded on Monday evening, 6th June, that he had neither received any threatening call or messages nor had he been in any altercation over the past few days. Check out full story here.

's comment on 's latest Instagram post grabs attention

Shah Rukh Khan tested positive for Covid-19 a few days ago, and recently, he commented on Gauri Khan's Instagram post. So, his fans have replied to the comment and asked him about his health. Check out full story here.