Trending Entertainment News Today: Salman Khan admits to knowing Lawrence Bishnoi; Aamir Khan wants to see Tom Hanks' reaction to Laal Singh Chaddha and more

From Salman Khan admitting to knowing Lawrence Bishnoi who took responsiblity for Sidhu Moose Wala's murder to Aamir Khan getting curious to see Tom Hanks' reaction to Laal Singh Chaddha, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today.