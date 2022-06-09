The world of entertainment has been very exciting today and we bring you a wrap of all the trending Bollywood news of the day. From Salman Khan admitting to knowing Lawrence Bishnoi who took responsibility for Sidhu Moose Wala's murder to Aamir Khan getting curious to see Tom Hanks' reaction to Laal Singh Chaddha, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today. Also Read - Malaika Arora reveals son Arhaan's reaction after her brutal car accident: 'He didn't believe anyone'
Malaika Arora reveals son Arhaan's reaction after her brutal car accident
On April 2, Malaika Arora had met with a brutal accident. She recalled her son Arhaan, who is currently studying in the US, was howling on the phone and didn't believe anyone. Check out full story here. Also Read - Salman Khan's hot pants, cropped ganji and what not: 5 bizarre fashion trends of Dabangg Khan that no one should follow
Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan is very curious to know Tom Hanks' reaction
While the trailer of Laal Singh Chaddha has received mixed response from audience, Aamir Khan wants to know how Tom Hanks would react to the Hindi remake of his 1994 Hollywood classic, Forrest Gump. Check out full story here. Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan is very curious to know Tom Hanks' reaction to Forrest Gump Hindi remake
Kajol REVEALS she never wanted to be an actress
Kajol who is one of the most successful and loved actresses in Bollywood reveals that she never wanted to be an actress and enter Bollywood; the reason will leave you shocked and how. Check out full story here.
Salman Khan admits he knows Lawrence Bishnoi
Salman Khan also seems to have told the cops in his statement recorded on Monday evening, 6th June, that he had neither received any threatening call or messages nor had he been in any altercation over the past few days. Check out full story here.
Shah Rukh Khan's comment on Gauri Khan's latest Instagram post grabs attention
Shah Rukh Khan tested positive for Covid-19 a few days ago, and recently, he commented on Gauri Khan's Instagram post. So, his fans have replied to the comment and asked him about his health. Check out full story here.
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.