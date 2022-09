The entertainment industry doesn't rest on Sundays too. From distancing himself from because of her involvement with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar to responding to a Twitter user who questioned 's bizarre logic, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news of the day.

Salman Khan stays away from Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez has landed herself in hot waters because of her involvement with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Amid the controversy, it has been reported that Salman Khan has distanced himself from her. Check out full story here.

Karan Johar clarifies Brahmastra's bizarre logic

Karan Johar has responded to a Twitter user who questioned a particular sequence in Brahmastra in which and 's characters locate Guruji's secret Aashram in Google Maps. Check out full story here.

Ranbir Kapoor defends Alia Bhatt's pregnancy

Ranbir Kapoor has come out in defense of the criticism his wife Alia Bhatt faced for her pregnancy within two months of their marriage. Many people had even accused the couple of using their pregnancy to promote Brahmastra. Check out full story here.

meets her doppelgänger from Pakistan

's daughter Suhana Khan recently met her doppelgänger from Pakistan during her trip in Dubai and netizens were blown away by their striking resemblance. Check out full story here.

Brahmastra box office collection day 9

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra has witnessed an insane jump of 65-70 per cent on second Saturday, ending up a hit at the box office. Check out full story here.