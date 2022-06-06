Trending Entertainment News Today: Salman Khan, father Salim Khan get threat letter; Kubbra Sait recalls being sexually abused by family friend and more

From Salman Khan, father Salim Khan getting a threat letter saying 'Sidhu Moose Wala jaisa kar denge' to Sacred Games actor Kubbra Sait recalling being sexually abused for two-and-a-half years by a family friend at 17, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today.