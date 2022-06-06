The world of entertainment has been very exciting today and we bring you a wrap of all the trending Bollywood news of the day. From , father getting a threat letter saying 'Sidhu Moose Wala jaisa kar denge' to Sacred Games actor Kubbra Sait recalling being sexually abused for two-and-a-half years by a family friend at 17, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut breaks silence on Dhaakad failure: 'I see lots of curated negativity but... it's not over yet'

breaks silence on Dhaakad failure

Dhaakad's failure hasn't broken her spirit. Kangana Ranaut claimed that she has blockbuster films lined up for 2022 and said it's not over yet while addressing the negative feedback.

IIFA 2022: Salman Khan thanks for reviving his career

Salman Khan recalled his struggling days at IIFA 2022 and credited his success to Boney Kapoor by thanking him for reviving his acting career with his 2009 film Wanted, directed by .

Salman Khan, father Salim Khan receive letter with death threats

Salim Khan came upon an anonymous chit near the Bandra Bandstand promenade, Mumbai, on Sunday, 5th June, while taking a break from his morning walk. Police have confirmed that the chit contained death threats for both him and his son, Salman Khan. Check out full story here.

Kubbra Sait recalls being s*xually abused by a family friend at 17

Kubbra revealed that the person took her to a hotel where he kissed her without her consent. Later, he had sex with her. The actress remembers realising that she was losing her virginity and was plagued by a feeling of shame. Check out full story here.

IIFA 2022: walks off when asked if she is missing

Sara Ali Khan was asked about the success of Kartik Aaryan and 's 2. She hoped that every film did well at the theatres. When she gets asked if she misses Kartik, the actress just walks off. Check out full story here.