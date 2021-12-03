Trending Entertainment News Today: Salman Khan isn't invited for Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's marriage; Urfi Javed goes braless on Mumbai streets and more

From Salman Khan not being invited for Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding to Urfi Javed going braless and backless on Mumbai streets, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today.