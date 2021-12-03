It is time to walk you through the trending entertainment news of the day. From not being invited for and 's wedding to Urfi Javed going braless and backless on Mumbai streets, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today. Also Read - Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wedding: District Collector Sawai Madhopur calls for high profile meeting ahead of the Big Bollywood do?

There is a strong buzz that Disha Patani is being considered for her Hollywood debut in a big action film, which will reportedly be directed by a renowned director. Also Read - After Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani set for a Hollywood debut in a big action film? Deets inside

Urfi Javed ditched her bra as she posed in the middle of a street in a backless tunic with some fans; trolls termed her 'Project Roadway Queen'

Actor Bramha Mishra, who played the role of Lalit in the series Mirzapur, passed away today. His co-stars Divyendu and Ali Fazal are in a state of shock after hearing the news of his demise.

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding: Salman Khan memes take over social media as reports come that the Khan family has not been invited to the wedding read tweets

Reports suggest that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal might do a court marriage either today or tomorrow in Mumbai

