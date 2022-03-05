Trending Entertainment News Today: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif announce Tiger 3 release date; Hrithik Roshan's rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad wins his family's heart

From Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif announcing Tiger 3 release date in style to Hrithik Roshan's rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad becoming a part of his family, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today.