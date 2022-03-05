The world of entertainment has been very exciting today and we bring you a wrap of all the trending Bollywood news of the day. From Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif announcing Tiger 3 release date in style to Hrithik Roshan's rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad becoming a part of his family, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today. Also Read - Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, Karan Kundrra and more Top 5 viral pictures of your favourite celebs trending today
RIP Shane Warne: Shilpa Shetty, Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda and others mourn the loss of the legendary Australian spinner
Legendary Australian spinner Shane Warne has died of a suspected heart attack at the age of 52. Sunny Deol, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Randeep Hooda, Geeta Basra and other celebs have been expressing their grief over the loss. Read the full story here. Also Read - RIP Shane Warne: Shilpa Shetty, Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda and others mourn the loss of the legendary Australian spinner
Neelam Kothari RECALLS undergoing botox on camera: 'People make such a big deal out of it'
Neelam Kothari had openly admitted to getting facial fillers to look younger and said that her attempt was to help other women who undergo cosmetic surgeries. Read the full story here. Also Read - Raveena Tandon performs to Tip Tip Barsa Paani with Kapil Sharma and Farah Khan; fans say, 'The song only belongs to Raveena' – watch
Tiger 3: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif look like ABSOLUTE showstoppers as YRF announces the long-awaited RELEASE DATE
Tiger 3: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif look like ABSOLUTE showstoppers as YRF finally announces that Tiger 3 will hit the marquee on Eid 2023. Read the full story here.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali explains why he cannot imagine Deepika Padukone playing Gangubai Kathiawadi. Read the full story here.
Hrithik Roshan’s rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad is a part of their FAMILY now and this gesture is a proof
Hrithik Roshan's rumoured Saba Azad girlfriend has even won his family's heart, here's how. Read the full story here.
Fukrey 3: Ali Fazal opts out of the film; makers to tweak the plot
Fukrey 3: Ali Fazal opts out of the film as the dates were clashing with Vishal Bhardwaj's Khufiya. The makers are keen to start the film as everyone's else dates have been managed. Read the full story here.
