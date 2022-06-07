The world of entertainment has been very exciting today and we bring you a wrap of all the trending Bollywood news of the day. From leaving for Hyderabad to commence Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali shoot schedule amid death threat to Zaheer Iqbal making his relationship with Sonakshi Sinha Insta official, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today. Also Read - Salman Khan death threat: Lawrence Bishnoi reveals chilling plan of how he bought rifle worth Rs 4 lakh to murder the superstar

Salman Khan death threat: Lawrence Bishnoi reveals chilling plan

Salman Khan death threat: Notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has revealed how he made two plans to murder the superstar and even bought imported rifle for the planned assassination. Check out full story here. Also Read - From Ranveer Singh to Ananya Panday: Celebs talking about their first ever kiss will make you mushy

Salman Khan departs for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali Hyderabad schedule

Salman Khan leaves for Hyderabad schedule of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali as he gets death threat from Lawrence Bishnoi. Fans worried after not seeing Shera. Check out full story here. Also Read - From Arijit Singh to Aamir Khan: 5 times Salman Khan behaved rudely with Bollywood celebs

Zaheer Iqbal confirms relationship with Sonakshi Sinha

With a loved up belated birthday post Zaheer Iqbal has made his relationship official with actress Sonakshi Sinha. Check out full story here.

and teaming up for a project?

Ranveer Singh and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's picture has gone viral on social media, and their fans are wondering whether the actors have teamed up for a project. Check out full story here.

's Kattappa aka wasn't happy with his role in

's Chennai Express co-star Sathyaraj spoke about his experience of working with the Bollywood Badshah. Sathyaraj revealed that when heard the story he felt that it was not that great. Check out full story here.