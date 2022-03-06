Trending Entertainment News Today: Salman Khan says 'shaadi ho gayi'; Neha Dhupia gets body-shamed for post-pregnancy weight and more

From Salman Khan saying 'shaadi ho gayi' amidst the circulation of his fake wedding picture with Sonakshi Sinha to Neha Dhupia getting body-shamed for her post-pregnancy weight, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today.