It was a very eventful day for the world of entertainment. All eyes are on the wedding of KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty. Sherlyn Chopra took to social media to say that Rakhi Sawant was arrested by the Andheri Police. Priyanka Chopra became the first Indian and South Asian to grace the cover of British Vogue. Here is a lowdown of the entertainment news....

KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty nuptials: SRK, Salman, Virat to attend do

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty are getting married on January 23, 2023. The marriage will happen at Jahaan, the Khandala farmhouse of Suniel Shetty. Event planners are setting up everything for the marriage which will happen in traditional South Indian style. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are some of the star guests. KL Rahul's Mumbai home has been decked up.

Priyanka Chopra is first Indian star on British Vogue cover

Priyanka Chopra has become the first Indian star to be on the cover of British Vogue. The diva held a screening at Los Angeles for SS Rajamouli's movie RRR. As we know, the campaigning for Oscars is happening in full swing. Priyanka Chopra is also an UN ambassador and her hair care brand is doing well abroad and in India.

Jacqueline Fernandez - Nora Fatehi turn witnesses in Sukesh Chandrashekhar case

Actresses Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi have turned witnesses in the Sukesh Chandrashekhar EOW case. The ladies said how he conned both of them. Jacqueline Fernandez said that he cheated on her and ruined her life and career. She revealed details of the gift. Nora Fatehi said that Sukesh Chandrashekhar asked her to be his girlfriend.

Zareen Khan gets fat-shamed at the airport for donning short dress

Zareen Khan has been fat-shamed as she was seen at the airport in a short dress. The actress wore a jersey dress and people left some really mean comments. Zareen Khan was seen in a music video with Umar Riaz.

Ranbir Kapoor's comment on ageing gets hilariously mocked on social media/

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were main guests at the Mumbai Press Club where the annual calendar was unveiled. The couple were in good mood and they saw all their pics taken by the paps. Ranbir Kapoor hilariously said that the press was his enemy.

Rakhi Sawant arrested by cops over Sherlyn Chopra's complaint

Sherlyn Chopra said that Rakhi Sawant has been arrested by the Andheri cops. This happened after she filed a complaint. Rakhi Sawant is under extreme stress as her mother is unwell.

