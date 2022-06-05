The world of entertainment has been very exciting today and we bring you a wrap of all the trending Bollywood news of the day. From getting trolled for his rude and arrogant behaviour with IIFA 2022 host Siddharth Kannan to Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash becoming the super-spreader of Covid-19, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today. Also Read - Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan reveals the reason why Atlee's pan-India film was delayed so much

IIFA 2022: Salman trolled for alleged 'rudeness and arrogance' with co-host Siddharth Kannan

A video from IIFA was doing the rounds, where popular RJ and anchor Siddharth Kannan, who's co-hosting the show, approaches Salman Khan, who's standing alongside and , but their conversation hasn't sat well with netizens. Check out full story here. Also Read - IIFA 2022: Vicky Kaushal opens up on life with Katrina Kaif after marriage at the awards show

's 50th birthday bash becomes a super-spreader event

It looks like Karan Johar's grand celebration on his 50th birthday has come at a great cost. If the latest report is to be believed, KJo's bash has apparently become a super-spreader event leaving 50-55 guests infected with Covid-19. Check out full story here. Also Read - IIFA 2022: Salman Khan BRUTALLY TROLLED for alleged 'rudeness and arrogance' with co-host Siddharth Kannan; netizens say, 'Too much attitude'

IIFA 2022: opens up on life with

Vicky Kaushal joined the star-studded Bollywood bandwagon at the IIFA Awards this year, and though his beloved, Katrina Kaif, gave the event a miss, her hubby more than made up for her presence by indulging us with a bit of scoop on their marital life. Check out full story here.

Jawan: Not Nayanthara but was the first choice for 's film

Reportedly, Nayanthara was not the first choice to play the lead role alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the Jawan film. Samantha Ruth Prabhu was approached for the film in 2019. Here's why she opted-out from the film! Check out full story here.

Samrat Prithviraj Day One Box Office Collection

Samrat Prithviraj Day One Box Office Collection: 's film opens lower than 's 2, beats 's Gangubai Kathiawadi on its first day. Check out full story here.