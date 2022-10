The entertainment industry seems to be witnessing lots of ups and downs. From allegedly walking out of No Entry Mein Entry after his fallout with to 's lawyer claiming the actress being innocent in Sukesh Chandrasekhar case, here are the top trending entertainment news today.

Sidharth Malhotra runs into Kiara

At the special screening of Thank God, Sidharth Malhotra ran into his little fan named Kiara and the actor couldn't stop blushing. Check out full story here.

Jacqueline Fernandez is innocent, claims lawyer

After conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar wrote a handwritten note, Jacqueline Fernandez's lawyer claimed that the actress is innocent in the money laundering case. Check out full story here.

Salman Khan walks out of No Entry Mein Entry

No Entry Mein Entry was supposed to roll in January 2023 but Salman Khan has reportedly walked out of the film after his fallout with Boney Kapoor over film's rights. Check out full story here.

Saif Ali Khan talks on younger star kids

Saif Ali Khan spoke about younger star kids being given more importance and revealed how he and are grooming Taimur for the same. Check out full story here.

on being typecast

Kalki Koechlin opened up about getting typecast in the film industry because of her skin colour and how it frustrates her as an actor. Check out full story here.