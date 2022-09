The entertainmentt industry has been in the news for various reasons. From 's body double Sagar Pandey passing away after suffering a heart attack to turning into a protective husband to pregnant wife , here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today.

reveals 's budget tripled because of VFX

Director Ayan Mukerji revealed that the budget of his recently released film Brahmastra tripled because of the heavy VFX. Check out the full story here.

Salman Khan's body double Sagar Pandey passes away

Salman Khan's body double Sagar Pandey passed away after suffering a sudden heart attack while working out in the gym this afternoon. Check out the full story here.

The Immortal Ashwatthama back on track

had talked about The Immortal Ashwatthama being shelved on Koffee With Karan 7. And it seems like the makers have found a way to revive the film. Check out the full story here.

Ranbir Kapoor turns into protective husband

Ranbir Kapoor recently turned into a protective husband for his pregnant wife Alia Bhatt when they had stepped out for an event. Check out the full story here.

opens up on working with 'unfriendly' people

In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Life, Soha Ali Khan got candid and poured her heart out on her difficult professional life. Check out the full story here.