The world of entertainment has been very exciting today and we bring you a wrap of all the trending Bollywood news of the day. From 's ex girlfriend calling the Dabangg Khan a woman beater to fat-shaming his pregnant wife , here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today.

reveals Lord Of The Rings franchise inspired his superhero film

During his recent media interaction, Hrithik revealed that his superhero franchise Krrish, which was an extension of his 2003 blockbuster Koi... Mil Gaya, has a deep connection with one of the greatest trilogies, Lord Of The Rings (LOTR). Check out full story here.

Dhanashree Verma reacts to divorce rumours with Yuzvendra Chahal after she removed 'Chahal' from her Instagram

The internet had a field day sharing memes on Yuzvendra Chahal after his wife Dhanashree Verma dropped 'Chahal' surname from her Instagram account. This sparked rumours of their divorce. However, Dhanashree has finally cleared the air about her separation. Check out full story here.

Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali calls him a 'woman beater': 'Not just me, but many'

Former Bollywood actress Somy Ali has once again targetted Salman Khan, whom she dated in the past. She has now taken to social media to call Salman a 'woman beater' and urged people to stop worshipping Salman by describing him as a 'sadistic sick.' Check out full story here.

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal spotted at a clinic amid the rumours of actress' pregnancy

There have been rumours that Katrina Kaif is pregnant, and recently, she was spotted with her hubby Vicky Kaushal at a clinic. Check out full story here.

Ranbir Kapoor massively trolled for fat shaming pregnant wife Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor called insensitive for making a joke about the weight gain of his pregnant wife Alia Bhatt. Check out full story here.