As the clock is about to time out on another day, it's time to look back at the biggest newsmakers from the entertainment world who've made it to the trending entertainment news today. From Salman Khan's triple role in No Entry 2 and Rohit Shetty's plan for Golmaal 5 to Satyameva Jayate 2 crashing at the box office, Antim picking up at the box office and Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's wedding outfits – here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending entertainment news today...

So, without further ado, here are the entertainment newsmakers of 26th November 2021:

Salman Khan's triple role in No Entry 2

, might be titled No Entry Mein Entry, and should see the original heroes from the first movie, , and reprise their roles albeit in triple avatars each, with each avatar having a different actress opposite it.



Rohit Shetty's plan for Golmaal 5

After being announced in 2018 during the Aankh Marey song of , Director has finally shed some light on the future of Golmaal 5 in an exclusive video interview with BollywoodLife



Satyameva Jayate 2 crashes at the box office

After a low opening, Satyameva Jayate 2 came crashing down on its second day, Friday, 26th November, all but sealing its fate at the box office. The and starrer has almost no hope of recovery from hereon as the writing is on the wall.



Antim picks up at the box office

Antim the Final Truth was running housefull at several centres in both urban and mass pockets during the evening and night shows yesterday, 26th November, giving the -headlined film just the impetus it needed, following the positive reviews, while again underlining the star-power of Salman Khan, despite him playing second fiddle.



Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's wedding outfits

The latest reports circulating about and wedding have got to do with what they'll be wearing for the different occasions, particularly the mehendi, sangeet and wedding reception itself.

