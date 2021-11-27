Trending Entertainment News Today: Salman Khan's triple role in No Entry 2, Rohit Shetty's plan for Golmaal 5, Satyameva Jayate 2 crashes at the box office and more

From Salman Khan's triple role in No Entry 2 and Rohit Shetty's plan for Golmaal 5 to Satyameva Jayate 2 crashing at the box office, Antim picking up at the box office and Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's wedding outfits; here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending entertainment news today...