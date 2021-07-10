Trending Entertainment News Today – Samantha Akkineni breaks the internet with her no make-up picture; Indian Idol 12 controversy: 'People want masala,' Javed Ali REVEALS how a contestant won simply because he could talk with charm

It’s that time of the day when we bring to you the trending entertainment news. Pearl V Puri, Samantha Akkineni, , , , Vikram, , Indian Idol 12, and others are a part of our top entertainment news today. So read on to know more about today’s newsmakers. Also Read - Throwback to when Aamir Khan wasn’t allowed to enter Sourav Ganguly's Kolkata home by his security guards despite multiple attempts

Samantha Akkineni breaks the internet with her no make-up picture clicked by her 'mommy dearest'

Samantha Akkineni made an impactful digital debut with the second season of The Family Man, as the antagonist Raji, a Sri Lankan Tamil terrorist. She became the talk of the town and yet again, Samantha has taken the internet by storm when she treated her fans with no make-up and no filter picture taken by her "mommy dearest." Also Read - Samantha Akkineni breaks the internet with her no make-up and no filter picture clicked by her 'mommy dearest'

Pearl V Puri greets paparazzi with folded hands on his birthday, spotted for the first time after bail

Pearl V Puri greeted the paps with folded hands as he was seen at an orphanage on his birthday on Saturday. Pearl was arrested in June and is currently out on bail. He was accused of raping a minor girl on a film set in October 2019.

Indian Idol 12 controversy: 'People want masala,' REVEALS how a contestant won simply because he could talk with charm

Indian Idol 12 sparked controversy ever since , son of legendary singer , revealed that he was asked to praise the contestants on the show. Later, Salim Sulaiman and had also said that the makers of the singing reality show had asked them to do the same. And now singer Javed Ali, who was seen as a judge on Indian Idol 10, has addressed the controversy.

Throwback to when Aamir Khan wasn’t allowed to enter Sourav Ganguly's Kolkata home by his security guards despite multiple attempts

When it comes to promoting movies, there's no beating Aamir Khan who manages to struck all the right chords of the audience with his unique strategies. Back in 2009, Aamir decided to visit former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly at his Kolkata home, however, the actor wasn't allowed to enter the premises by his security guards despite multiple attempts. Here's what had transpired.

Vikram first-look: Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil look fierce in their bearded avatars

The first look of the much-awaited film Vikram is out. We can see Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil looking fierce in their bearded avatars. Sharing the first-look poster, director Lokesh Kanagaraj wrote, " Yuththaththaal Adho Adho Vidiyudhu. Saththaththaal Araajagam Azhiyudhu. Raththaththaal Adho Thalai Uruludhu. Sorkkangkal Idho Idho Theriyudhu. Thudikkidhu Pujam!.Jeyippadhu Nijam!." Have a look at it below:

