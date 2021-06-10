Trending Entertainment News Today – Samantha Akkineni REVEALS why she is eagerly waiting for Shahid Kapoor's OTT debut; Abhijeet Bhattacharya lashes out at Indian Idol 12’s judges

It’s that time of the day when we bring to you the trending entertainment news. , Samantha Akkineni, , , , , BTS, , , and others are a part of our top entertainment news today. So read on to know more about today’s newsmakers. Also Read - Charlie Sheen, Fardeen Khan, Abhijeet Bhattacharya, Vivek Oberoi, and 7 other celebs who DESTROYED their own careers

The Family Man 2 actress Samantha Akkineni REVEALS why she is eagerly waiting for Shahid Kapoor's OTT debut

Popular South actress Samantha Akkineni was currently seen essaying the role of Raaji in the thriller web series The Family Man 2 and left us awestruck with her spectacular performance. She has been receiving appreciation for her role alongside actor Manoj Bajpayee. The actress' action avatar where she played the antagonist Raaji, a rebel leader from the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam has left everyone impressed and we cannot get over her on-screen avatar. Well, Samantha fans are hoping that this is just the start and that they will get to see her in more powerful and never-seen-before characters in the future. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Abhijeet Bhattacharya lashes out at reality show judges; calls them 'inexperienced' and 'self-centered'

OMG! THIS childhood picture of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is breaking the internet

Suhana Khan, daughter of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has always stunned her fans with her stylish looks. The 20-year-old is quite active on social media and keeps sharing her stunning pictures that often leave her fans jaw-dropped. And this time around, Suhana has taken the internet by storm after a childhood picture of hers started doing the rounds of social media.

Indian Idol 12: Abhijeet Bhattacharya lashes out at reality show judges; calls them 'inexperienced' and 'self-centered'

Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya recently appeared on Indian Idol 12 as a guest alongside . He has been one of the most popular singers in the 90s and has several hit songs to his name. After his appearance on the show, Abhijeet has slammed the reality show judges and called them 'inexperienced' and 'self-centered.'

BTS' Jin CONFESSED his love for V; what happened next will blow your mind!

If you are a BTS fan already you must be aware of Jin and V's deep friendship. These two sweethearts share a close bond and their bond has grown strong with time. Time and again, both Jin and V have showcased their love for each other and made us fall in love with their cuteness.

Karan Mehra-Nisha Rawal's old lockdown video resurfaces, where she says 'Yeh Aadmi Roj Meri Pitai Karta Hai'

One of the most shocking developments of recent times from the world of ITV was the domestic violence controversy of Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal. On June 1, he was arrested by the Goregaon cop after she filed an FIR on him. It seems they had an argument and he banged her head on the wall of her bedroom. Nisha Rawal started bleeding and needed stitches for the same. While there were rumours of their marriage being in trouble, the case brought forth some ugly facts. Fans of Karan Mehra are in shock as he always came across as a very loving devoted father and husband. Nisha Rawal has even said that that he is having an affair with some other woman.

