It is time to walk you through the trending entertainment news of the day. From missing in action from 's Love Story success bash to recalling her film director asking her to do a Mandakini for a rain song, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today.

'Where is Samantha Ruth Prabhu?' Fans curious to know why Yasodha was missing from Naga Chaitanya's Love Story success bash

Samantha Akkineni's absence from Naga Chaitanya's Love Story success bash has yet again made ChaySam fans restless.

The Show: Navjot Singh Sidhu making a COMEBACK? His replacement Archana Puran Singh REACTS

The Kapil Sharma Show: Archana Puran Singh talks about what will happen if Navjot Singh Sidhu does make a comeback on the show

Twinkle Khanna recalls a director asked her to 'do a Mandakini' and her EPIC reply proves she's a real HEROINE!

In a recent conversation with , Twinkle Khanna recalled having a fallout with a director for a shocking reason.

Bigg Boss 15: Did 's legal issues play spoilsport in her chances of entering 's show? Exclusive

Bigg Boss 15: Did Rhea Chakraborty's legal issues spoil her chances of going on Salman Khan's show? Exclusive

Honsla Rakh song Chanel No 5: Shehnaaz Gill makes fans go gaga with her thumkas and expressions – see twitter reactions

The song features , Shehnaaz Gill, Sonam Bajwa and it seems like it's played on the occasion of a wedding function. We can see a jealous Shehnaaz trying to grab Diljit's attention but he is not giving her any bhaav.

Kannada TV actress Soujanya hangs herself to death in her Bengaluru apartment; cites mental illness and deteriorating health in her suicide note

A suicide note was found in Soujanya's room wherein she repeatedly kept apologising to her parents for taking such drastic step. She cited mental illness and deteriorating health for ending her life.

