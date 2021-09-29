It is time to walk you through the trending entertainment news of the day. From and planning a baby together to being offered Rs 35 lakh per week for 's Bigg Boss 15, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today. Also Read - Verdict Out: John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate 2 beats Akshay Kumar, Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh's next, becomes the film fans are most excited for

Devastated by Sidharth Shukla's demise, here's when Shehnaaz Gill will return to shoot her remaining portions for Honsla Rakh

While SidNaaz fans have been praying for Shehnaaz Gill to get back to normal life post Sidharth Shukla's demise, Honsla Rakh director Amarjit Singh Saron recently talked about her remaining portions that needs to be filmed. Also Read - Akshay Kumar to step into Prithviraj Sukumaran's shoes for the remake of THIS Malayalam blockbuster?

Read the full story here: Devastated by Sidharth Shukla's demise, here's when Shehnaaz Gill will return to shoot her remaining portions for Honsla Rakh Also Read - WTF Wednesday: Trollers attack Prabhas, Kartik Aaryan; Hina Khan and Kapil Sharma body-shaming woes and more…

BREAKING! Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone-John Abraham's Pathan to release before Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3? Here's why [EXCLUSIVE]

While many within the media and also among Bollywood movie-buffs are of the opinion that Salman Khan's Tiger 3 would release before Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan as one comes on the back of copious familiarity while the other is an untested venture. Plus, many are of the opinion that Salman's Tiger would be introducing SRK's Pathan in the former's film. However, the truth seems to be quite the opposite.

Read the full story here: BREAKING! Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone-John Abraham's Pathan to release before Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3? Here's why [EXCLUSIVE]

Ek Villain Returns: John Abraham, , and Tara Sutaria's thriller to release on THIS festive date

John Abraham and Tara Sutaria's Ek Villain Returns marks the second collaboration between director Mohit Suri and actors Arjun Kapoor and Disha Patani after and Malang.

Read the full story here: Ek Villain Returns: John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria's thriller to release on THIS festive date

to step into 's shoes for the remake of THIS Malayalam blockbuster?

After Aram + Aram = Kinnaram and , Akshay Kumar comes on board for the remake of THIS Malayalam film.

Read the full story here: Akshay Kumar to step into Prithviraj Sukumaran's shoes for the remake of THIS Malayalam blockbuster?

Bigg Boss 15: Rhea Chakraborty offered Rs 35 lakh a week for the show? The actress joins the likes of Sidharth Shukla, , with this mammoth moolah

Bigg Boss 15: Rhea Chakraborty being offered a whopping Rs 35 lakh per week for Salman Khan's show? Here are the deets

Read the full story here: Bigg Boss 15: Rhea Chakraborty offered Rs 35 lakh a week for the show? The actress joins the likes of Sidharth Shukla, Rimi Sen, Rashami Desai with this mammoth moolah