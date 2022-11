Bollywood celebrities have been busy all day long. From reports of Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik heading for a divorce and holds his daughter for the first time post 's childbirth, here are the top trending entertainment news today.

Pashmina Roshan and are the new couple?

's cousin Pashmina Roshan and Kartik Aaryan are apparently seeing each other and it seems like the two are keeping it cool and exploring their relationship. Check out full story here.

Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik headed for DIVORCE?

Reports have been floating around the entertainment industry that Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik are apparently heading for a divorce and fans think that Shoaib is cheating on her. Check out full story here.

opens up on son Arhaan's Bollywood debut

Arbaaz Khan talked about his son Arhaan Khan and revealed that he has already assisted for his recent movie, which is speculated to be and Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. He also revealed that Arhaan will soon start working on his home production veture. Check out full story here.

Ranbir Kapoor couldn’t stop crying

Ranbir Kapoor held his newborn daughter for the first time post Alia Bhatt's childbirth and it was reported that he couldn't control his tears after seeing his daughter. Check out full story here.

turns emotional

Priyanka Chopra turned emotional while talking about her Mumbai visit after three long years and thanked her fans for all the love and appreciation that came her way. Check out full story here.

KRK takes a dig at new parents Alia and Ranbir

Self-proclaimed film critic Kamaal R Khan was seen taking a dig at new parents Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor and even went on to call the baby premature. He massively got trolled by Raalia fans on social media. Check out full story here.