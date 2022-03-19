The world of entertainment has been very exciting today and we bring you a wrap of all the trending Bollywood news of the day. From 's picture with former Pak President Pervez Musharraf from Dubai going viral to The Kashmir Files inching closer to Rs 100 crore mark at the box office, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today. Also Read - The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri given 'Y' category security due to increased threat perception

Bachchhan Paandey public review: Akshay Kumar-Kriti Sanon's action-comedy receives mixed reactions from audience – read tweets

Director Farhad Samji's Bachchhan Paandey starring Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, and has finally released in theatres, however, it has received mixed response from the critics and the audience alike. Read the full story here. Also Read - Sanjay Dutt meets former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf in Dubai; picture goes viral

The Kashmir Files director given 'Y' category security due to increased threat perception

The Ministry of Home Affairs has decided to provide director Vivek Agnihotri with the fourth-highest 'Y' category security with CRPF commando cover following the release of his film The Kashmir Files. Read the full story here. Also Read - Aryan Khan and Nysa Devgn twinning with Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol creates a fan frenzy

Sanjay Dutt meets former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf in Dubai; picture goes viral

It is not known when and how Sanjay Dutt and former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf met but people are not happy with the actor's meeting with Musharraf who was the army chief of Pakistan during the 1999 Kargil War with India. Read the full story here.

and Nysa Devgn twinning with and creates a fan frenzy

When fans spotted Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's children Aryan Khan and Nysa Devgn twinning with their superstar parents, it created a sort of fan frenzy on social media. Read the full story here.

The Kashmir Files box office collection: Vivek Agnihotri's film starring , Darshan Kumaar and others inches closer to the Rs 100 crore club!

The Kashmir Files box office collection day 7: Vivek Agnihotri directed film starring Anupam Kher, , , Darshan Kumaar and others is now inching closer to the Rs 100 crore club. Read the full story here.