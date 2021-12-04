The world of entertainment has been very exciting today and we bring you a wrap of all the trending entertainment news of the day. From defending her bodyguard over the tussle with paparazzi to crucial details of and 's hush-hush wedding getting revealed, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today that you shouldn't miss. Also Read - Sara Ali Khan defends her bodyguard after the tussle with paparazzi: 'Yeh kabhi nahi karenge aisa' – watch video

Sara Ali Khan defends her bodyguard after the tussle with paparazzi: 'Yeh kabhi nahi karenge aisa' – watch video

In a new video, Sara Ali Khan has defended her bodyguard after the paparazzi clarified that it wasn't her bodyguard who pushed them.

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding guests: 120 Bollywood biggies to attend the much-hyped shaadi – deets inside

A total of 120 top Bollywood and other celebrities are expected to attend Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding, said Rajendra Kishan, the District Collector (DC) of Sawai Madhopur district of the state.

Urfi Javed shuts down trolls who advice her on 'How To Dress' with a savage reply – Watch Video

Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed surely knows how to stay in the headlines and grab everyone's attention. The actress is known for donning bold outfits and also gets trolled for it on social media. However, recently, she decided to shut down trolls.

: shares a fiery picture of , gives a hint about the movie's release date

Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra has been in the making for the past many years. Also, the pandemic played the spoilsport for the , Ranbir Kapoor, and starrer. However, looks like soon the film is all set to hit the big screens.

's car stopped by farmers near Kiratpur Sahab on Chandigarh-Una Highway; actress greeted with cries of Murdabad

Kangana Ranaut's car stopped by farmers near Kiratpur Sahab on Chandigarh-Una Highway; actress greeted with cries of Murdabad by farmers who demanded an apology for her statements

