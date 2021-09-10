It’s that time of the day when we bring to you the trending entertainment news. , Raj Anadkat, Munmun Dutta, Raj Kundra, , , and others are a part of our top entertainment news today. So read on to know more about today’s newsmakers. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jethalal memes inspired by Raj Anadkat-Munmun Dutta's relationship rumours will leave you laughing out loud

'Pati ko toh anedo' Shilpa Shetty gets brutally trolled for celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi amidst Raj Kundra pornography case

Shilpa Shetty is trying to get her life back to normal after husband Raj Kundra's name cropped up in an alleged pornography related case. He was arrested by the police reportedly on the charges of producing and distributing adult content. Shilpa Shetty too was reportedly interrogated in this case. Now, the actress is doing everything to lead a normal life. She has resumed work and is back on the sets of Super Dancer Chapter 4. Plus, she recently welcomed Ganpati Bappa home. However, it is the trolls that are making it more difficult for her. Also Read - TRP Report Week 35: Nakuul Mehta-Disha Parmar's Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 fails to dethrone Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna's Anupamaa

Read the full story here: 'Pati ko toh anedo' Shilpa Shetty gets brutally trolled for celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi amidst Raj Kundra pornography case Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Munmun Dutta dating Raj Anadkat; Gaurav Khanna's wife reacts to his chemistry with Anupamaa; Kishwer Merchantt-Suyyash Rai obsesses over Nirvair and more

'Murga lag raha hai', Ranveer Singh's two ponytail look sparks meme fest on social media

Ranveer Singh and his unconventional fashion sense has always been the talk of the time. He is some who always stands out from the crowd by sporting some of the most quirkiest outfits. He dares to experiment and his fans totally love the way he is. Recently, the actor flew down to Hyderabad to launch 's next film tentatively titled RC 15. For the same, he slipped into a blue suit but he ditched the shirt. Plus, he sported two ponytails.

Read the full story here: 'Murga lag raha hai', Ranveer Singh's two ponytail look sparks meme fest on social media

Akshay Kumar to shift shoot schedules following mother Aruna Bhatia's demise?

Akshay Kumar is known to shoot for multiple projects at a time. If not that, then he has a chock-a-block schedule where he goes from one set to another within just a couple of days finishing a schedule. The actor had been shooting in the UK for his next film 'Cinderella', when he had to urgently fly back to Mumbai owing to his mother Aruna Bhatia's deteriorating health condition. He lost her on Wednesday morning. The actor looked distraught at the funeral and we learnt that he broke down and cried like a child during the funeral. The superstar was very close to his mother and is naturally devastated by the loss. He does deserve to take some time off to mourn her. But will the Khiladi Kumar, who is known to be disciplined and punctual and follow his scheduled strictly, take a break from work? The answer is a plain 'no'.

Read the full story here: Akshay Kumar to shift shoot schedules following mother Aruna Bhatia's demise?

‘Sabse badi gareeb toh Shraddha Kapoor hai’, Actress gets BRUTALLY trolled for ignoring a poor, old man – Watch

In this day and age where everything one does makes it way to social media, the celebs are constantly on the radar of fans and trollers alike. Today, Shraddha Kapoor got caught doing something that didn’t go down well with the netizens. The actress, who is back in town post a schedule wrap for ’s film with , stepped out for lunch with her friends in Mumbai’s Juhu. She came out of the restaurant, saying her goodbyes to her friends (Manmeet Singh of Meet Brothers duo) and was about to get into her car, when an old, poor man approached her, asking for alms. However, the actress just took off in her car, without acknowledging the poor man with open palms.

Read the full story here: ‘Sabse badi gareeb toh Shraddha Kapoor hai’, Actress gets BRUTALLY trolled for ignoring a poor, old man – Watch