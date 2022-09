After the success of , the mood in Bollywood has become a bit buoyant. will get the biggest ever release of his career with Vikram Vedha which will come in 100 plus nations, and 4100 screens. has assured Brahmastra 2 fans that he will reveal the actor playing Dev soon. Here is a lowdown of the entertainment news... Also Read - With Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor baby on the way; maasi Pooja Bhatt reveals atmosphere in Bhatt household: 'New iPhone model loading' [Exclusive]

Dream Girl 2: and announce the film

Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday have announced Dream Girl 2 with a fun video. There were rumours of Tejasswi Prakash being the lead, but it is Ananya Panday who is finalised. The movie will come on Eid June 29, 2023. It going to clash with 's Tiger 3. Read more on the story.... Also Read - Brahmastra to Mahabharat; upcoming trilogies in Bollywood that promise to shatter box office records [Watch Video]

Ajay Devgn-Sidharth Malhotra's Thank God under boycott radar

After Brahmastra, it is Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra's Thank God which is under the radar of the boycott Bollywood gang. They have said that the movie mocks Hindu deities. Ajay Devgn is playing the role of Chitragupt in the movie. He is the aide of Lord Yama. Take a look at the full story... Also Read - 5 pictures of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor show that they were NEVER a typical couple who loves PDA

Advertisement

Anshula Kapoor's poignant note on body positivity

's sister Anshula Kapoor has posted an insightful and poignant note on body positivity. She is wearing a bikini in the pic and says that she debated endlessly on whether she was suitable to wear a swimming costume given general perceptions. Read the full story here...

Brahmastra 2: Ayan Mukerji to unveil Dev soon for fans

At an event in Gujarat, Ayan Mukerji said that Dev will be unveiled soon, and he will reveal the name of the actor. The second movie is going to come in 2025. Fans are speculating if will play a double role like he did in . Read the whole story...

Vikram Vedha to get a bigger release than WAR

Hrithik Roshan fans have a lot to cheer. The superstar's film Vikram Vedha is going to release in over 4100 screens. This is even bigger than WAR. Vikram Vedha also stars Saif Ali Khan as the cop. The film will be directed by the original duo of Pushkar and Gayatri.