It’s that time of the day when we bring to you the trending entertainment news. Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Raj Kundra, , Saif Ali Khan, , Tabu, , , Vishal Bharadwaj, Aishawarya Rai Bachchan and others are a part of our top entertainment news today. So read on to know more about today’s newsmakers. Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha: Here's how Naga Chaitanya came on board the Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan film

Sherlyn Chopra makes shocking revelations in Raj Kundra pornography case

Actress Sherlyn Chopra was one of the witnesses who gave her statement for the 1,500-page supplementary charge sheet in Raj Kundra’s production and distribution of pornographic content case to the Mumbai Police. The cops arrested businessman Raj Kundra and his associates in the porn racket case. Sherlyn had earlier told the cops that Raj and his firm's creative director would hound her to work for the mobile application. Also Read - Amidst divorce rumours with Naga Chaitanya; Samantha Ruth Prabhu says 'YES' to work with a newcomer

Read the full story here: Sherlyn Chopra makes shocking revelations in Raj Kundra pornography case Also Read - Amidst Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya's divorce rumours; ChaySam nail 'How well do we know each other' challenge – watch video

trends on Twitter after AAP member calls her name to taunt Navjot Singh Sidhu

Rakhi Sawant is trending on social media. This time, people have come out in support of the Bigg Boss 14 wildcard after AAP MP Raghav Chaddha used her name to taunt Navjot Singh Sidhu. He had tweeted, "The Rakhi Sawant of Punjab politics -Navjot Singh Sidhu- has received a scolding from Congress high command for non-stop rant against Capt. Therefore today, for a change, he went after Arvind Kejriwal. Wait till tomorrow for he shall resume his diatribe against Capt with vehemence." It seems he made a condescending statement about the Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. People on Twitter were aghast to see how a person holding a prominent post in a political party could use such language and drag in a woman who has nothing to do here.

Read the full story here: Rakhi Sawant trends on Twitter after AAP member calls her name to taunt Navjot Singh Sidhu

Saif Ali Khan reveals to why he can't sing lullabies to his kids

During a candid question answer session on , Archana Puran Singh asked new fathers Saif Ali Khan and host Kapil Sharma about their favourite lullaby that they sing to their children. At first Saif said that all singing is done by Alexa and Kapil replied that he plays the catchy tune 'baby shark' for his daughter: "A small kid cannot understand words so they can listen to anything, it does not matter. My daughter is one and a half years old. For her I play 'baby shark do do do do do do'." Talking about lullabies, Saif recalled an incident with his first born, daughter when she was a baby: "I used to sing an English lullaby called Summertime when Sara was really young, and suddenly she opened her eyes and said, 'Abba please don't sing.' From then on, I can't sing. Even the baby said 'don't sing'", which made the audience laugh heartily.

shares first glimpse of son Avyaan

Dia Mirza took to Instagram to share a pic with her son Avyaan. It’s a monochrome pic in which she can be seen holding the cute baby. Avyaan is her first child with Vaibhav Rekhi. He was born in May this year.

Read the full story here: Dia Mirza shares first glimpse of son Avyaan

Laal Singh Chaddha: reveals asked him to do the film

Laal Singh Chaddha is one of the most anticipated films and the many. The film stars Aamir Khan and . It will also mark the Bollywood debut of Naga Chaitanya. How did he choose this film as his debut? Well, in an interview to Deccan Chronicle, Chaitanya revealed that he received a call from Aamir himself to do the film.

Read the full story here: Laal Singh Chaddha: Naga Chaitanya reveals Aamir Khan asked him to do the film

(With inputs from IANS)