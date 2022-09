upped the excitement for Pathaan as he shared a deadly shirtless pic on social media. Heart of Stone first look is out via a video and we can see as Keya Dhawan. Shweta Bachchan said that she is not financially independent and would not wish the same for her kids. Here is a lowdown... Also Read - Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan's shirtless look creates frenzy on social media; netizens say, 'The greatest comeback is loading' [Read Tweets]

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan looks wins over social media

Pathaan and Shah Rukh Khan trended like crazy as the superstar dropped a shirtless pic. Fans could see his toned abs for the movie in their full glory. With his long hair, beads and grunge pants he exuded the powerful and rockstar vibe that is making Pathaan such a rage. Social media heaped praise on the actor who has worked very hard to get this look. Also Read - Pathaan: 7 Shirtless pictures of Shah Rukh Khan that prove he is the sexiest at 56

makers to benefit from smart pricing

The makers of Brahmastra saw the terrific results of National Cinema Day and have decided to pull off a masterstroke. The movie will be priced at Rs 100 per ticket from September 26 to 29. The footfall of the film was above Rs 10 crore on day 15. This means that there is still immense potential.

Shweta Bachchan tells kids Shweta and Agastya to be financially independent

Shweta Bachchan has said in her daughter's podcast that all she wants is that her kids should be financially independent. She said she is not independent and that bothers her. She said both her kids should marry only after they start earning and have enough money to pay a rent.

Harnaaz Sandhu meets

India's Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu met Priyanka Chopra at the Global Citizen concert. The two looked like sisters in the pic shared by the beauty pageant winner. Take a look...

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu (@harnaazsandhu_03)

Alia Bhatt shares Heart Of Stone first look video

The makers of Heart Of Stone have shared the first look video. The movie stars , and Alia Bhatt. It is a high-octane spy thriller. The film will come on Netflix. Gal Gadot and Netflix had a bumper hit with Red Notice. It is being readied for a sequel now. Alia Bhatt plays Keya Dhawan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ?☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

These were the headlines that dominated the world of entertainment.