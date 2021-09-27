It’s that time of the day when we bring to you the trending entertainment news. , Raj Kundra, , , , Samatha Ruth Prabhu and others are a part of our top entertainment news today. So read on to know more about today’s newsmakers. Also Read - Nora Fatehi's cleavage-revealing Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla outfit does not impress social media; fans say 'Corona ke baad sabse jyada gareebi inhi logon pe aayi hai...'

Shilpa Shetty loses her cool over questions about husband Raj Kundra

Shilpa Shetty and her businessman husband Raj Kundra ruled the headlines for the last few months as Kundra got arrested for his connecting in an alleged pornography case. It was only after two months that he got released on bail by furnishing a bond of Rs 50,000. Over the period, Shilpa Shetty distanced herself from the controversy by saying that she had no idea about Raj Kundra's business ventures. Now, Shilpa had a befitting reply for the press when asked about Raj Kundra.

Shilpa Shetty loses her cool over questions about husband Raj Kundra

Here’s when Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 and Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan will hit the big screens

It has been amazing couple of days for all Bollywood buffs. With the announcement to open theatres in Maharashtra from October 22, 2021, along came a slew of film release date announcements. Some of the much-awaited biggies have finally announced their release dates. Right from ’s Prithviraj, ’s Laal Singh Chadha to ’s ’83, ’s and many more. However, fans have been waiting with bated breath about the release of two of the major YRF projects – Salman Khan – ’s Tiger 3 and Shah Rukh Khan – ’s Pathan.

Here's when Salman Khan's Tiger 3 and Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan will hit the big screens

Netizens disagree with as he chooses over starrer

Bollywood's heartthrob Shahid Kapoor conducted an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter recently. Sasha's (as he is fondly called by his fans) admirers were super stoked about the interactive session with the Padmaavat actor on social media. Shahid Kapoor's fans asked him loads of questions, right from his family life to his upcoming films. Some even asked him to pick one from his works. And it has set the tongues wagging. In case you missed it, the Haider actor was asked by a fan to choose between two of his hit films, Jab We Met and Kabir Singh. And Shahid picked Kabir Singh over Jab We Met.

Netizens disagree with Shahid Kapoor as he chooses Kabir Singh over Kareena Kapoor starrer Jab We Met

Gehana Vasisth blames Sherlyn Chopra of dragging Raj Kundra into making sleazy content

Raj Kundra was granted bail a couple of days ago. He was locked inside the jail for allegedly producing pornographic content through apps since July. He was finally given bail on September 21st. Now, Sherlyn Chopra has been speaking out against Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty and accusing them of being involved in the business and ruining the lives of a lot of young girls.

Gehana Vasisth blames Sherlyn Chopra of dragging Raj Kundra into making sleazy content

Shahid Kapoor wants to work with

Shahid Kapoor made an interesting revelation on Monday, where he praised actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu and said that he would like to work with her soon. In a Twitter question and answer session with fans, a fan asked Shahid of his opinion on Samantha's acting in web series 'The Family Man 2'. Shahid replied to that question and said: "Totally loved her on the show. Would love to work with her some time."

