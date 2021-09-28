Trending Entertainment News Today: ‘Sasta Akshay Kumar’ Kartik Aaryan gets brutally trolled for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 first look, Alia Bhatt shares cosy pic with birthday boy Ranbir Kapoor and more

Kartik Aaryan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan Deepika Padukone, Rashmika Mandanna, Vicky Kaushal and others are a part of our top entertainment news today.