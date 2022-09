The big news of the day is that Lalit Modi has removed Sushmita Sen's name from his Instagram bio. We wonder if everything is okay with the couple. It looks like Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have made up their mind to marry in Suniel Shetty's farmhouse, Jahaan. Here is a lowdown of the main news... Also Read - From Kangana Ranaut to Sushmita Sen: 5 Bollywood actresses who got addicted to smoking in real life

Lalit Modi removes 's name from Instagram bio

Fans are wondering if everything is alright between Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen. The former IPL chairman has removed Sushmita Sen's name from his Instagram bio. The two had been dating for months. He had hinted that Sushmita Sen and he might marry soon but it looks like something could be amiss. Fans are wondering if Sushmita Sen's renewed closeness with Rohman Shawl has created a rift. Read more here... Also Read - Lalit Modi removes Sushmita Sen from his Instagram bio; Is Aarya star's closeness to ex beau Rohman Shawl bothering him?

KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty wedding venue finalised

As per Pinkvilla, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty will be marrying at the star's farmhouse Jahaan in Khandala. The venue has been finalised by the families. KL Rahul is looking at a date to get married. It is being said that a wedding planner has come to do a recce of the place. is going to invite the whole of Bollywood to the wedding. Read more here.. Also Read - Bollywood Stars Weekly Horoscope from September 5 to September 11: Here's how Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor and your week will be as per astrological predictions

Advertisement

congratulates the Trinbago Knights Rider women's squad

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has sent in his congratulations to the women's squad of the Trinbago Knight Riders. The ladies won the first Caribbean Premier League for women. He said that this was indeed the most special victory. Read on..

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: 's look get mixed reactions

The title announcement of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan happened today. Salman Khan is seen with long hair in it. While his fans loved it, many people trolled and made memes from it. Read for more...

Kamaal R Khan gets support from

Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha has supported Kamaal R Khan. He has been arrested twice in the past two weeks. A fitness trainer has alleged that he molested her in 2021. Shatrughan Sinha has tweeted that it looks like KRK is a victim of conspiracy.