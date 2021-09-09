It’s that time of the day when we bring to you the trending entertainment news. , Vidyut Jammwal, Sidharth Shukla, Saif Ali Khan, , and others are a part of our top entertainment news today. So read on to know more about today’s newsmakers. Also Read - RRR, Sooryavanshi, Gangubai Kathiawadi, KGF 2, Liger and more – Ten movies that are guaranteed to NOT take the OTT route

Bhoot Police star Saif Ali Khan opens up on overexposure of horror-comedy genre

His one-liners set the audience rolling on the floor laughing with his performance as 'Boris' in ' ' and he is now all set to tickle the funny bone once again with his performance in 'Bhoot Police', a horror-comedy, a genre which actor Saif Ali Khan feels is in danger of getting overexposed. Also Read - 'She Was My Core' : Akshay Kumar On Mother's Demise, Going Through An Unbearable Pain : RIP Aruna Bhatia Ji

Akshay Kumar pens an emotional note after the demise of his mother Aruna Bhatia

Bollywood megastar Akshay Kumar's mother Aruna Bhatia passed away today in the morning. She was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Hiranandani Hospital though much is not known about her illness or treatment. Akshay shared this painful news on social media and wrote, "She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti."

Disha Patani’s seduction game is on point as she slays in a little white dress

Disha Patani took to Instagram to share a BTS video from a recent shoot. “Absolute smoke show,” read her caption which was followed by fire emojis.

Is Bigg Boss OTT contestant Urfi Javed related to lyricist ?

A few days ago, Bigg Boss OTT contestant Urfi Javed was massively trolled for flaunting her bra under a torn jacket. It didn’t end there and lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar also started getting trolled as some netizens thought he is Urvi’s grandfather.

Vidyut Jammwal says everyone should celebrate Sidharth Shukla’s life

Vidyut Jammwal knew late actor Sidharth Shukla from the early days of their career. While he is saddened at the loss of a friend, Vidyut feels it is important to celebrate Sidharth's life even after he has left.

During an Instagram live session on Wednesday Vidyut paid tribute to Sidharth, who passed away on September 2 after a heart attack. "Many people want to work with you after you've become big, but all you Sidharth Shukla fans knew the potential he had. Hats off to you. Everybody should celebrate his life before and after."