Trending Entertainment News Today – Anushka Sharma supports Zakir Khan as he slams Sidharth Shukla’s funeral coverage, Shah Rukh Khan’s pumped-up look from Atlee’s next gets leaked and more

Shah Rukh Khan, Mallika Sherawat, Sidharth Shukla, Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, BTS, and others are a part of our top entertainment news today.