Shah Rukh Khan’s pumped-up look from Atlee’s next gets leaked

It’s been a while since we saw Shah Rukh Khan on the big screen. According to reports, he is simultaneously working on two films now – Pathan and Atlee’s next. The first look from Atlee’s next is out and we can see him in a pumped-up avatar. The film’s shoot is happening in Pune. It’s a 10-day schedule. Also Read - 5 actresses who didn't let their husbands come in the way of their Big Bollywood dreams

Rishi Kapoor wanted to see Ranbir Kapoor married, reveals Neetu Kapoor

In a recent interview, Neetu Kapoor revealed that her husband, late actor Rishi Kapoor, wanted to see the wedding of their son actor Ranbir Kapoor. “He wanted to see Ranbir wearing a turban with an emerald and a broach in the Peshawari tradition--astride a ghodi,” she told Quint.

supports Zakir Khan as he slams Sidharth Shukla’s funeral coverage

Yesterday, Sidharth Shukla's funeral was held at the Oshiwara crematorium in the city. The Bigg Boss 13 winner passed away on Thursday after suffering from a heart attack, much to everyone's shock. Talking about the funeral, a lot of celebrities, Sidharth's friends and colleagues along with the family members visited to pay respect to the actor. And the visuals of media pushing their mics and cameras in front of the faces of celebrities. A lot of celebrities slammed the media for their insensitivity.

BTS’ Jimin REACTS to Megan Thee Stallion’s Butter remix TikTok

BTS have a massive fan following. It is known that Grammy Award Winning star Megan Thee Stallion has collaborated with BTS for the remix version of Butter. The song released on August 27 and was after a court battle that Megan could manage to get a green signal for this remix. Recently, BTS uploaded a short video to YouTube and TikTok, featuring each member coming out of a HYBE elevator while their Butter remix with Megan Thee Stallion plays in the background. Their cute expressions and dance moves will make you fall in love with the K-Pop band again. Megan Thee Stallion also joint them by uploading her own version sans elevator.

After , Mallika Sherawat gets brutally trolled for 'oops moment'

Mallika Sherawat had an ‘oops moment’ recently as she got out from her car. The actress was seen wearing a green maxi dress. She seemed shocked to see the paps. Her nude bra was visible as the actress tried to cover it with her bag.

