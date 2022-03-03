Trending Entertainment News Today: Shah Rukh Khan announces Pathaan release date; Shibani Dandekar REACTS to pregnancy rumours and more

From Shah Rukh Khan officially announcing his upcoming film Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham to Shibani Dandekar quashing pregnancy rumours after marriage with Farhan Akhtar in style, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today.