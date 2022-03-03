The world of entertainment has been very exciting today and we bring you a wrap of all the trending Bollywood news of the day. From officially announcing his upcoming film Pathaan alongside and to quashing pregnancy rumours after marriage with in style, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today. Also Read - Shahid Kapoor pens a heartfelt 'bidaai' note for his little sister Sanah Kapur on her wedding with Mayank Pahwa

Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan FINALLY Announces the movie officially; to make his comeback on THIS DATE

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan is undoubtedly one of the most awaited upcoming movies. While the actor has been shooting for the film for more than a year, the official announcement about it has been made today. The film also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone, and a video has been launched on social media to announce the release date. Read the full story here. Also Read - Gangubai Kathiawadi: Sanjay Leela Bhansali recalls sex workers offering services at a rate of Rs 20 as a child; says, 'It is inhuman'

pens a heartfelt 'bidaai' note for his little sister Sanah Kapur on her wedding with Mayank Pahwa

Sharing a smiling picture with Sanah Kapur from her wedding, Shahid Kapoor wrote, "How time flies and little bitto is now a bride. All grown up all too soon my baby sister an emotional beginning to a wonderful new chapter." Read the full story here. Also Read - #AskSRK: From opening up about Pathaan to talking about Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha – 5 BIG REVELATIONS made by Shah Rukh Khan

#AskSRK: From opening up about Pathaan to talking about 's Laal Singh Chaddha – 5 BIG REVELATIONS made by Shah Rukh Khan

Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan’s much-anticipated movie’s release date was announced today. The teaser went viral and how. In what can be termed as double bonus, Shah Rukh Khan also did a #AskSRK session too. He spoke about Pathan and also confirmed that a couple of films are there in the pipeline. In fact, Atlee and also started trending on social media. Read the full story here.

Did just confirm her relationship with ?

Ananya Panday was asked if she is single, her answer has ignited the rumours of her relationship with Ishaan Khatter. Read the full story here.

Shibani Dandekar REACTS to pregnancy rumours after her wedding with Farhan Akhtar

This is what Shibani Dandekar has to say about her pregnancy rumours. Read the full story here.

drugs case: No relief to Shah Rukh Khan's son as yet; SIT chief says, 'Highly premature to say...'

Aryan Khan drugs case: SIT chief & NCB DDG (operation) Sanjay Singh shared the latest update in the case and stated that investigation is still on. Read the full story here.

REVEALS did an audition with when she was 9 for THIS film

Alia Bhatt was supposed to star in a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film before Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Ranbir Kapoor was present at the audition at that time. Read the full story here.