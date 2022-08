The world of entertainment has been very exciting today and we bring you a wrap of all the trending Bollywood news of the day. From facing boycott calls for his upcoming film Pathaan to Urfi Javed exposing a man who demanded video sex from her, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today. Also Read - Raksha Bandhan: Aanand L Rai reacts to people calling Akshay Kumar starrer regressive – 'That means there is...'

Raksha Bandhan: Aanand L Rai reacts to people calling starrer regressive – 'That means there is...'

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai has shared his reaction on people calling the Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan a regressive film because of its content and storyline. Check out full story here. Also Read - Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal to make their relationship official with an upcoming song? [Report]

and Zaheer Iqbal to make their relationship official with an upcoming song?

While Sonakshi Sinha had rubbished the reports of her marriage with Zaheer Iqbal in her own inimitable way, the latest report now suggests that the rumoured couple are going to make their relationships official with their upcoming song called Blockbuster Jodi. Check out full story here. Also Read - From Shah Rukh Khan to Sonu Sood: Bollywood celebs unfurl the Tricolour at home [View Pics]

Advertisement

Mona Singh on 'Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha' trend: 'What has done to deserve this?'

Breaking her silence on boycott Laal Singh Chaddha controversy, Aamir Khan's costar Mona Singh asked people what Mr Perfectionist has done to deserve so much hate after entertaining the audience for the past three decades. Check out full story here.

on being accused of leaking , and more celebs' relationship details without consent

From Sara Ali Khan-Kartik Aaryan's relationship to Ananya Panday-Ishaan Khatter's breakup, Karan Johar took his Koffee guests by surprise by confirming their rumoured relationships. Check out full story here.

Urfi Javed shares WhatsApp screenshots of a man demanding 'video sex'

Urfi Javed revealed that the man, who demanded video sex from her, has been blackmailing her from the last two years by threatening to distribute her morphed pictures to Bollywood pages and ruin her career. Check out full story here.

After 'Boycott Pathaan' trends; Shah Rukh Khan fans support the superstar in BIG way

#BoycottPathaan was trending on social media, so Shah Rukh Khan fans came out in his support and started trending #PathaanFirstDayDirstShow. Check out full story here.