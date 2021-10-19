It is time to walk you through the trending entertainment news of the day. From and in disbelief over 's arrest in the drugs case to Shehnaaz Gill indirectly mentioning Sidharth Shukla in response to Sonam Bajwa's Bigg Boss 13 claim, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today. Also Read - Suhana Khan's lookalike takes internet by storm; you'd not be able to tell the difference - view pics

'Hero koi aur tha,' Shehnaaz Gill indirectly mentions Sidharth Shukla as her Honsla Rakh costar Sonam Bajwa calls her the hero of Bigg Boss 13

When Honsla Rakh actress Sonam Bajwa called her the hero, Shehnaaz Gill immediately replied, "I was the heroine of Bigg Boss, hero koi aur tha (hero was someone else)" indirectly mentioning Sidharth Shukla as in her speech. Also Read - 5 biggest troubles Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is facing inside the Arthur Road Jail

Read the full story here: 'Hero koi aur tha,' Shehnaaz Gill indirectly mentions Sidharth Shukla as her Honsla Rakh costar Sonam Bajwa calls her the hero of Bigg Boss 13 Also Read - Aryan Khan Arrest: Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's lawyer secured bail despite possessing an alleged higher amount of contraband – here's how

Aryan Khan Arrest: Family friend reveals Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri still in disbelief; says, 'There is a growing feeling in the family that this is not just a legal matter'

This is indeed the darkest hour for Shah Rukh Khan and family. Aryan Khan did not get bail on Wednesday and all eyes are on October 20, 2021. It seems a sense of quiet has descended on , his bungalow. Over the past few days, we have seen celebs like , and visit Shah Rukh Khan's residence. It seems the couple is now desperate to have their son back home.

Read the full story here: Aryan Khan Arrest: Family friend reveals Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri still in disbelief; says, 'There is a growing feeling in the family that this is not just a legal matter'

recalls horrifying molestation incidents from childhood; reveals why she DIDN'T Dare tell her mother

In her autobiography, Sach Kahun Toh, Neena Gupta has opened up about a few horrifying incidents from her childhood.

Read the full story here: Neena Gupta recalls horrifying molestation incidents from childhood; reveals why she DIDN'T Dare tell her mother

SHOCKING! reveals, 'They only wanted a virgin who had not kissed' talking about how having a personal life was hazardous for an actress in the 90s

Mahima Chaudhry also spoke about how an actress' personal life affected her career in a huge way. There was an obsession with virgin actresses, which made life so difficult.

Read the full story here: SHOCKING! Mahima Chaudhry reveals, 'They only wanted a virgin who had not kissed' talking about how having a personal life was hazardous for an actress in the 90s

refuses to celebrate Karwa Chauth, hits backs at trolls who call her 'silly'

Filmmaker Rhea Kapoor pens a hard-hitting note for everyone who feel she is being "silly" by not celebrating her first Karwa Chauth post marriage.

Read the full story here: Rhea Kapoor refuses to celebrate Karwa Chauth, hits backs at trolls who call her 'silly'