It is time to walk you through the trending entertainment news of the day. From and planning to put son on a strict routine to opening up on parents Saif Ali Khan and 's divorce, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today.

WHAT! 's husband Raj Kundra deletes Instagram and Twitter accounts after his porn controversy

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty's husband and successful businessman Raj Kundra was arrested in a porn-related case in July. Also Read - SAY WHAT! Saif Ali won't be able to give a penny from his Rs. 5000-crore property to sons Taimur Ali Khan or Jeh? Here's why

Antim star wishes Shah Rukh Khan on his birthday in the coolest way - check out

Bollywood actor Salman Khan recently a new song Bhai Ka Birthday from his upcoming film, Antim: The Final Truth.

Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan put Aryan Khan on a strict routine – check details [Exclusive]

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are determined to help Aryan Khan get over all the negativity he has faced over the last few days.

and wedding: Whose idea was it to get married at a royal palace in Rajasthan? [Exclusive]

It's been a quite long time now that Bollywood's most popular couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding rumours have been doing the rounds on social media. Can you guess whose idea was it to have a royal wedding?

Salman Khan's close friend pours his heart out talking about superstar's single status: 'Sometimes I feel he's lonely'

Salman Khan has very good friends who care about him but Antim director Mahesh Manjrekar feels that Salman needs someone to come back to after spending time with his loved ones.

Katrina Kaif gets trolled for an apparent face-job; netizens call her 'Botox Queen'

Katrina Kaif was targeted by netizens for her recent appearance on a magazine cover, where they trolled the actress for an apparent face-job.

Sara Ali Khan OPENS UP on her parents Saif Ali Khan-Amrita Singh divorce: 'My mom, who I don’t think had laughed in 10 years, was suddenly happy'

Sara Ali Khan, at 9, handled her parents Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's separation with utmost maturity and could see the bigger picture where two people could be happy as they live separately instead of being unhappy while staying together.

