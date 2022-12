The day does not end without a recap of all the trending and big updates from the world of entertainment. Shah Rukh Khan and his upcoming film Pathaan remained to rule the headlines. Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 16 was the highlight. An update about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's baby daughter Raha also created a buzz. From South, Pushpa ruled. So without any further ado, here's taking a look at all the top updates of the day. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan on Pathaan's opening day collection; one word for KGF star Yash, favourite player in FIFA World Cup 2022 and more from #AskSRK session

Raha Kapoor to make public debut soon?

BollywoodLife has learnt that and will make their first public appearance with their daughter Raha Kapoor at the Christmas lunch organised at 's residence. The star couple has refrained from sharing pictures of the daughter, but the trio will be seen together for the first time during Christmas. However, they will keep their daughter well covered, says the source. Also Read - Pathaan: Deepika Padukone unperturbed by Besharam Rang controversy; actress flaunts a big smile as she heads for FIFA World Cup

talks about Pathaan's box office collection

During the #AskSRK session, Shah Rukh Khan was asked about the opening day collections of his upcoming film Pathaan. To this, King Khan gave a cheeky reply. He said he is not into the prediction business but his job is to entertain people. Also Read - Besharam Rang Row updates: Protesters disrupt Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki shoot in Madhya Pradesh

I am not in the business of predictions…I am in the business of entertaining you and to make u smile… https://t.co/sYpMggvtZq — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 17, 2022

beats

As per the most popular non-fiction personalities list shared by Ormax Media, Bigg Boss 16's Abdu Rozik is above Salman Khan. While Abdu is on third spot, Salman Khan is on fourth. rules this list.

Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa turns one

This day, last year, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa: The Rise made it to the theatres. Fans celebrated this special day with full power. The social media, the stars trended for the same reason.

Avatar: The Way Of Water Day 1 Box Office

In India, James Cameron film Avatar: The Way of Water saw a good box office run on day one. Reportedly, it collected Rs 40 lakh on its opening day. However, it failed to beat Avengers Endgame record. The superhero film had made Rs 53 lakh on day 1.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's fans disappointed

Fans of Ayesha Singh aka Sai's fans are disappointed with the storyline of the show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. They called the precap fake and expressed that their sadness over Sai being blamed for everything.