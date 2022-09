Bollywood is a place that never sleeps. From Jawan director Atlee breaking the internet by sharing a rare picture with and Thalapathy Vijay on his birthday to removing from her upcoming film KTina, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news of the day.

Ira Khan gets engaged to Nupur Shikhare

's daughter Ira Khan and boyfriend Nupur Shikhare have finally gotten engaged after dating for a couple of years. Nupur popped the question amid a sea of crowd and Ira immediately said Yes. Check out full story here.

Shah Rukh Khan's picture with Atlee and Vijay goes viral

Jawan director Atlee blew up the internet in half after he shared a picture with Shah Rukh Khan and Thalapathy Vijay. The picture has now made the rumours even more stronger about Vijay's cameo in the film. Check out full story here.

Advertisement

Ekta Kapoor removes Disha Patani

Ekta Kapoor has reportedly changed her decision to cast Disha Patani in her film KTina due to her back-to-back failures. She now plans to cast or Nushrratt Bharuccha as the leading lady. Check out full story here.

Swara Bhasker defends

Swara Bhasker has condemned people blaming Karan Johar over 's death. She said that one can dislike the filmmaker for his ways but he is not a murderer. Check out full story here.

gets mobbed by paparazzi

Taapsee Pannu recently got mobbed by the paparazzi outside a Mumbai theatre. In the chaos, the shutterbugs kept asking her about her reaction to Raju Srivastava's death, however, the actress wasn't comfortable. Check out full story here.