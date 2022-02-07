The world of entertainment has been very exciting today and we bring you a wrap of all the trending entertainment news of the day. From reciting dua at the funeral of who passed away at 92 due to multiple organ failure to reports of and planning to tie the knot in April 2022, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan to make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's next? Here’s what we know

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter to make her Bollywood debut with 's next? Here’s what we know

It seems Shah Rukh Khan and 's daughter Suhana Khan is all set for her Bollywood debut. In all likelihood, she will be starring in Zoya Akhtar's next. Read the full story here. Also Read - Naga Chaitanya REVEALS what lured him to be a part of Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha

REVEALS what lured him to be a part of 's Laal Singh Chaddha

While Naga Chaitanya had no plans to pursue a career beyong Telugu film industry, Aamir Khan's upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha changed his mind. Read the full story here. Also Read - RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Shah Rukh Khan recites fateha for the legend as he bids her final goodbye [VIDEO]

RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Shah Rukh Khan recites fateha for the legend as he bids her final goodbye [VIDEO]

Shah Rukh Khan was seen reciting fateha for India's Nightingale Lata Mangeshkar as he bid her final goodbye at her funeral. His video has gone viral on the internet. Read the full story here.

RIP Lata Mangeshkar: shares her last voice message recorded for 75th Republic Day – watch

Anupam Kher, who describes himself as a fan of Lata Mangeshkar, shared a recording of her message conveyed via Zoom to the second meeting of the committee overseeing the celebration of the 75th anniversary of India's Independence. Read the full story here.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to get married in April 2022? Here’s what we know

There have been talks about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding since 2020 and it seems they are soon going to be husband and wife in April this year. Read the full story here.

Lata Mangeshkar passes away: Veteran actress reacts to the loss; 'The whole of India has lost it's Saraswati'

Lata Mangeshkar passes away: Veteran actress Asha Parekh mourns the demise of the legendary singer. Lata Mangeshkar sang a lot of songs for Asha Parekh. Read the full story here.