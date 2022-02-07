Trending Entertainment News Today: Shah Rukh Khan recites dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral; Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt to get married in April 2022 and more

From Shah Rukh Khan reciting dua at the funeral of Lata Mangeshkar who passed away at 92 to reports of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt planning to tie the knot in April 2022, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today.