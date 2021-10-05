It is time to walk you through the trending entertainment news of the day. From requesting his Bollywood friends to not visit post 's arrest in the drugs case to and 's daughter Nysa Devgn having an OOPS moment while making a TikTok, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today. Also Read - Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgn has an OOPS moment with a friend as she makes a TikTok – watch video

Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgn has an OOPS moment with a friend as she makes a TikTok – watch video

Nysa Devgn, daughter of Ajay Devgn and Kajol, has again made it to the news, this time, for sharing a hilarious oops moment with a friend while making a TikTok video. Also Read - Pathan, Tiger 3, Sooryavanshi: Ten action movies of Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and more that have us super-excited – view pics

No home cooked food for Aryan Khan; gets puri bhaji and more on paper plate after getting nabbed by NCB - read deets

As per a new report, it is stated that Aryan Khan and others detained by the NCB in drugs case were not given home cooked food.

Saif Ali Khan's favourite scene from Sacred Games is 'When Kukoo reveals her gender to Ganesh Gaitonde'

If you ask him to name his favourite portion from Sacred Games, Saif Ali Khan would pick the scene when Kukoo (played by Kubbra Sait) reveals her gender to Ganesh Gaitonde (Nawazuddin Siddiqui).

Shah Rukh Khan requests his Bollywood friends TO NOT visit Mannat post Aryan Khan’s arrest?

Aryan was detained on October 2 and on October 4 the NCB got his custody till October 7. SRK has a special request to the fraternity following the same.

opens up about dealing with a skin condition keratosis pilaris; says, 'There is still no cure for it'

Bhoot Police actress Yami Gautam penned down a note on Instagram revealing that she has been dealing with keratosis pilaris, an incurable skin condition.

's father Joseph Prabhu REACTS on his daughter's divorce with : 'Mind went blank'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's father Joseph Prabhu has shared his reaction on his daughter and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation after four years of marriage leaving their fans heartbroken.

