Shah Rukh Khan all set to break his silence on Aryan Khan case? Jets off to Delhi with his team on a private plane

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is reportedly being approached by several international media outlets for an interview on his son Aryan Khan's recent drug case. Also Read - Aryan Khan drugs case: Nawab Malik calls it a matter of 'kidnapping and ransom'; claims Sameer Wankhede's partner was the 'mastermind'

Here's how Shah Rukh Khan escaped the paparazzi as he jetted in and out of Mumbai Airport – watch

Shah Rukh Khan reportedly zoomed off to Delhi along with his team this morning.

' 's high potential has not been exploited in the recent past,' says director

Filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi, who has worked with Salman Khan in only one film Andaz Apna Apna, feels that the superstar has a high potential as an actor that has not been tested in the past few years.

Mira Rajput REVEALS her favourite movie that stars his ex girlfriend ; says, 'He was no one in my life'

Mira Rajput said that she started watching Shahid Kapoor movies during the lockdown and her favourite is the one with Kareena Kapoor Khan. However, Mira isn't sure why Shahid keeps hiding away from the film.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal had an intimate roka ceremony on Diwali at Kabir Khan's residence?

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are reportedly going to get hitched in the month of December.

