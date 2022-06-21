Trending Entertainment News Today: Shah Rukh Khan's Don 3 back on track; Kartik Aaryan-Karan Johar bury the hatchet and more

From Shah Rukh Khan starrer Don 3 finally going back on track as Farhan Akhtar starts writing the script to Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar burying the hatchet post fallout over Dostana 2, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today.