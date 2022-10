Here is the roundup of the top Bollywood updates of the day. Amitabh Bachchan's 80th birthday remained to be the biggest highlight of the day. Social media was abuzz with birthday wishes. Rumoured lovebirds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda were papped at the airport. South superstar Suriya spoke about what changed his mind to take up the role of Rolex in Vikram. Bigg Boss 16 also created a lot of noise. So here's a look through all the top and entertaining news of the day. Also Read - From Ranveer Singh to Shah Rukh Khan: 6 romantic Bollywood heroes who were equally menacing as villains

pens the sweetest note for

As the Shehensha of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan, celebrates his 80th birthday today, like many others, even Shah Rukh Khan took to his social media accounts to share a sweet note for Big B. In his note, he called Big B 'father' and 'Superhuman'. Also Read - From Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan to Kangana Ranaut: Heartbreaking struggle stories of top Bollywood stars will inspire you to never give up

Check out Shah Rukh Khan's video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Sidharth Malhotra and getting married in 2023?

A source has informed BollywoodLife that Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are planning to get married by the year 2023. Reportedly, they will first have register marriage and then have a big wedding in Delhi. Also Read - Deepika Padukone to Shah Rukh Khan: Bollywood stars who fought depression and overcame mental illness

Advertisement

Rashmika Mandanna and 's Maldives trip comes to an end

Rumoured couple Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda had reportedly taken off to Maldives to spend some quality time together. Today, the stars were papped at the airport, almost together as they returned from their trip.

didn't want to 's film Vikram?

In a candid video of Suriya that has gone viral on social media, Suriya reveals that he did not want to do the role of Rolex in the film Vikram. He mentioned that it was a last minute decision and he did it only for Kamal Haasan.

Bigg Boss 16 captain Gautam Vig plays his game

In the new promo of Bigg Boss 16, we see Gautam Vig who is the captain of the house nominating his good friend Tina Datta for eliminations. It seems that the wicked game has already begun!